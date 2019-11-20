Here comes Thanksgiving with all the joy and excitement the holiday brings, getting ready, scouring cookbooks, delegating. Yes, delegating. Make your Thanksgiving an enjoyable day for everyone including you. Have fun while your guests bring along their holiday dinner favorites.

Making gravy is a last minute item and here is an easy, efficient recipe to make while the turkey “rests.” You’ll feel rested too. Bon Appetit!

Caramelized Onions and Mushroom Onion Gravy

Ingredients:

Olive oil

2 medium sized onions

1 small package white mushrooms, sliced thin.

4 Tablespoons butter

2 Tablespoons chopped garlic

¼ cup dry white wine, such as Sauvignon Blanc

½ cup chicken broth

½ cup cream

Prepare:

To make the caramelized onions:

In a 12 inch skillet over medium high heat, heat olive oil until hot.(Olive oil will burn so be sure to watch it.) Add onion slices and cook, stirring constantly until nutty brown in color, 6-8 minutes. Transfer to a warm bowl.

To make gravy:

Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat, add garlic, saute, add mushrooms and stir until cooked. Stir in wine. Decrease heat to medium low and cook until wine is reduced by one half, about 6-8 minutes. Stir in chicken broth and cream. Simmer for 5-6 minutes. Remove from heat, add onions to the gravy and serve over turkey.

