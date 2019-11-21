NORWAY — Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner!
Come join us on Thursday, November 28 from 12-3 p.m. for a free Thanksgiving turkey dinner at the First Universalist Church, 479 Main St., Norway. Menu includes: Roast Turkey, squash, peas, down home stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy and pies for dessert. Coffee and soft drinks. All are welcome.
