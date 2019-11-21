PARIS — Please join the Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District for its 2019 Annual Meeting on December 7 at the First Congregational Church of Paris in South Paris. Starting at 5:30 p.m., there will be a time for visiting, followed by dinner, entertainment and awards.

Guest speakers for the evening will be Rob Taylor, Teacher of the Year for Franklin County, and his Maine Envirothon team. These students won 1st Place at Southwestern Envirothon (Androscoggin, Franklin, Oxford ,York and Cumberland Counties), went on to win at Maine State Envirothon, then traveled to North Carolina this summer to compete at National Envirothon.

The 2019 Annual Reports will be available at the meeting and online by November 15. There will also be a Ticket Auction with lots of great items – just in time for the holidays! Guests may purchase tickets for a chance on several nice items and gift certificates.

Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Seats may be reserved by sending your name, address, phone number, email address and number of seats required and a check or money order made out to OCSWCD in the amount of $12 per person. RSVP by November 29.

