The 12th annual Gippers Basketball Tip-Off Classic, presented by the Auburn-Lewiston Hall of Fame, is Friday and Saturday at Edward Little High School.
The tournament features four girls basketball games Friday and six boys games Saturday.
Here is the schedule of games:
FRIDAY — GIRLS
3:30 p.m.: Edward Little vs. Gray-New Gloucester
5 p.m.: Poland vs. Lewiston
6:30 p.m.: Gray-New Gloucester vs. Lewiston
8 p.m.: Edward Little vs. Poland
SATURDAY — BOYS
11:30 a.m.: Edward Little JV vs. Lewiston JV
1 p.m.: Gorham vs. Edward Little
2:30 p.m.: Poland vs. Gorham
4:30 p.m.: Fryeburg Academy vs. Lewiston
6 p.m.: Fryeburg Academy vs. Edward Little
7:30 p.m.: Poland vs. Lewiston
Admission for each day is $5 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens.
