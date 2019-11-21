HEBRON — Hebron Academy is pleased to announce our featured fall athletes. Featured athletes are selected based on outstanding play, leadership and good sportsmanship.

Cross Country: Jakob Lundstrom ‘20 had an extraordinary cross-country season. He has natural talent, but more importantly, his dedication, work ethic and consistency of training led to strong success for him this fall. Jakob won nearly every regular season race, and at the New England championship he finished in 6th place overall in a very strong field of runners. Thanks to his strong finish, Jakob qualified for, and will represent Hebron at, the NEPSTA all-star meet on Saturday at St. Mark’s School in Marlborough, MA.

Mountain Biking: Kenny Mills ‘20 was the highest achieving member of the Mountain Biking Team this fall and he consistently finished in the top 20 during regular season races each week. At the championship race, Kenny rode to a 28th place finish in a much more competitive field that included riders from both the East and West divisions. Throughout the season Kenny was a great team leader and his consistently positive attitude and hard work contributed to a great team atmosphere.

Field Hockey: Thekla Jubinville ‘20 has been a 4-year starter and an impact player for Hebron’s field hockey team. As a midfielder and leader of the team on and off the field, Thekla had a strong season this fall. She scored 8 goals in all, including three on penalty strokes; she earned 6 assists; and she had 2 goalie saves – Yes, 2 saves in goal during her 30 minute “one and done” debut as Hebron’s goalie for half of one game.

Football: Andrew Airosus ‘20 had a strong football season on both sides of the ball, both as a top defensive player and as the team’s leading receiver. Andrew also led the team in tackles and interceptions, and he had a kick-off return for a touchdown.

As a second year play on the team, Jack Kelley ‘20 proved to be one of the top quarterbacks in the 8-man football league. He had a strong completion average and threw a number of touchdown passes throughout the season.

He and Andrew were team captains and together they provided excellent leadership and helped in the development of players new to the team and to football.

Girls’ Varsity Soccer: Aarti Singh ‘20 had another strong season in goal for the girls’ soccer team. She played consistently well throughout the season, keeping the team in a number of games. Aarti saved several penalty kicks during the season as well, and she has been a great team leader.

Boys’ Varsity Soccer: Trevor Swanbeck ‘21 has accumulated 50 points on the season – and with 22 goals and 6 assists, he is leading the boys’ varsity soccer team in scoring. His work ethic is admirable – whether it’s an early morning session on his own or at team practices each afternoon. In recognition of his fine play this fall, Trevor has been chosen to represent Hebron in the Junior NEPSAC all-star game.

Chaz Trott ‘21 is a 3-year member of the boys’ varsity soccer team and he is having his best season yet. Throughout the season, Chaz has been an offensive and defensive standout in the midfield in addition to contributing 6 goals and 3 assists on the season.

Congratulations to all of our Featured Fall Athletes!

For more information please contact Leslie Guenther at 207-966-5222 or lguenther@hebronacademy.org

