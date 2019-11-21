GREENE – Claire S. Theriault, 68, of Greene, passed away unexpectedly at CMMC in Lewiston. She was born on April 27, 1951 to parents Robert and Muriel (Bolduc) Bernier.

Claire attended Lewiston High school, Class of 1969. Among the things she enjoyed were trips to Florida, shopping and cooking. She especially loved her family and friends. Claire also enjoyed giving treasures of inspiration to all that she came in contact with. For the past 18 years, Claire enjoyed working at Republic Jewelry. The family and friends were so wonderful.

Claire was predeceased by both parents. She will be missed by her husband, Ron; sons, Ronnie (Nonnie), Ryan (Mouse), and Jamie (Curley); grandchildren Riley, Hailey Eva, Mya (Mymy) Bella, Alex, Zoe, and Joe.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

