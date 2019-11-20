BURLINGTON, Mass. – David S. Corkum, 56, a resident of Jay, passed away, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Mass., following a lingering illness.

David was born April 24, 1963 in Farmington, Maine, the son of Perley Corkum, Jr. and Josephine (Berry) Corkum. He attended school at Jay High School, Wayside Baptist and University of Maine Farmington. David worked as a teacher at Jay High School where he taught history, typing and computer technology.

He is survived by his mother, Josephine Corkum of Connecticut; four sons, Dylan Clark and his wife Amanda of Farmington, Jonah, Quinn and Micah Corkum all of Jay, three daughters, Cassandra Frost and husband Josh of Wilton, Veronica and Noreese Corkum both of Chesterville; two brothers, Dennis Corkum and his wife Jill of Rockland, Kent Corkum and his wife Michelle of Jay; three grandchildren, Adrien Corkum and Zoe and Sophie Frost. He was predeceased by his father, Perley Corkum, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls. Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 100 Fayette Rd., Livermore Falls, Maine.

Messages of condolences may sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

