Uncrowned Kings will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at Mixers in Sabattus. The band plays good ol’ rock ‘n’ roll you can sing along with and dance to, covering bands such as Bon Jovi, Green Day, Luke Bryant, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Crossfade, Godsmack, AC/DC, Tom Petty and so many more. Formed from members of other acts such as Downfall, Tyler Healy Band, and Raven, The Uncrowned Kings emerged. From day one their goal has been to play whatever makes people move and have fun. Band Members are Brent Austin (guitar/vocals), Dan Sanborn (drums/vocals), Randy Boulier (bass/vocals), and Josh Frye (guitar/vocals). There is no cover charge and free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

