Rock, dance band NO Guts NO Glory will play on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Mixers in Sabattus. The band plays rock, classic rock, alternative and current songs, with covers featuring “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Shakin’,” “Fly Me Courageous,” “Let’s Go,” “Breakdown,” “Dragula,” “Hey Jealousy,” “Kryptonite,” “I Want You to Want Me,” “Same Old Song and Dance,” “Walk This Way,” “Sweet Emotion,” “Creep,” “Dirty Deeds,” “Tush,” “Hot Blooded,” and so many more. Band members are Mark Couturier, Rick Lewis, Alex Marshall and Mike Onofrio. There is no cover charge and free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

