Donnie Hebert, singer from the popular local rock band, The Veggies, will play a solo acoustic show from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at The Pit Bar and Grill in Lewiston. The Pit is located at 838 Lisbon St., Lewiston. There is no cover charge.
