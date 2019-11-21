Donnie Hebert, singer from the popular local rock band, The Veggies, will play a solo acoustic show from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at The Pit Bar and Grill in Lewiston. The Pit is located at 838 Lisbon St., Lewiston. There is no cover charge.

Donnie Hebert, singer from the popular local rock band, The Veggies, will play a solo acoustic show from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at The Pit Bar and Grill in Lewiston. The Pit is located at 838 Lisbon St., Lewiston. There is no cover charge. Submitted photo

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
The Pit Bar and Grill
Related Stories
Latest Articles