Pedro O’Hara’s in Lewiston will feature local musician Dana Banks from 8-11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, and five piece jam/rock/alternative country band Skosh from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. Skosh is comprised of Jedidiah Allen (drums/vocals), Elijah Allen (bass), Tyler Russell (guitar), Sam Berce (guitar), and Peter Richard (saxophone). The band has gained a reputation for their energetic stage shows and live improvisations and has been described by The Portland Press Herald as playing, “Phish-inspired tunes laced with the eclecticism that made rockers famous in the 1990s.” There is no cover charge for either night. Pedro O’Hara’s is located at 134 Main St., Lewiston.
