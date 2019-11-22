Agenda, Farmington Board of Selectmen

Tuesday, Nov. 26 6:30 p.m.

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: *To consider a request to incorporate Town-owned property off Front Street into an adaptive multi-use trail system (UMF Professor Scott Hoisington)

Item 3: *To award the bid for fire truck financing

Item 4: *To adopt a vote pursuant to 30-A M.R.S. § 5772 for fire truck financing

Item 5: *To approve an expenditure of $1,699.95 from the municipal building reserve account to purchase a new snowblower for use at the municipal building

Item 6: *To accept the bid of $15,501.50 for the LESO-acquired utility truck

Item 7: *To approve the minutes of November 12

Item 8: To discuss other business

« Previous

filed under: