Agenda, Farmington Board of Selectmen
Tuesday, Nov. 26 6:30 p.m.
Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance
Item 2: *To consider a request to incorporate Town-owned property off Front Street into an adaptive multi-use trail system (UMF Professor Scott Hoisington)
Item 3: *To award the bid for fire truck financing
Item 4: *To adopt a vote pursuant to 30-A M.R.S. § 5772 for fire truck financing
Item 5: *To approve an expenditure of $1,699.95 from the municipal building reserve account to purchase a new snowblower for use at the municipal building
Item 6: *To accept the bid of $15,501.50 for the LESO-acquired utility truck
Item 7: *To approve the minutes of November 12
Item 8: To discuss other business
