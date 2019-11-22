WILTON — On Thursday, October 31, Bobby Brisard and Jamison Luke from DELL Technologies presented 35 laptop computers to LEAP’s Executive Director Darryl Wood.

As an organization, LEAP has been purchasing DELL computer equipment for many years. On September 16, more than 20 laptops were destroyed in the explosion that leveled the organization’s central office building, and many of those had just been recently purchased.

Brisard is a performance consultant for Dell and lives in New Sharon. He was at Shiretown Tire next door to the LEAP building when it exploded, and jumped in to help others who were trying to get injured out of the basement. Darryl Wood reached out at a later time to thank him for his bravery. “During the course of that conversation, Brisard said he worked for Dell and was putting together some kind of assistance for us. I was stunned.”

Brisard said, “It was a pleasure to be able to help and have something like this come to fruition. My hope is that this helps LEAP continue the great work that they do for their clients and the greater community.”

Luke, a manager in escalation management, added, “Brisard asked DELL to make this grant to LEAP to lend a hand to a worthwhile organization in need. We at DELL are al­ways looking for ways our team can do more for our communities as a whole. We hope this keeps LEAP on their feet.”

“I am so thankful for this generous donation,” said Wood. “We have staff who are using per­sonal computers or old, outdated equipment. Like most businesses today, we are extremely dependent on computers. This is a huge gesture on the part of DELL, and I’m excited to get the latest technology into the hands of our employees so they can do their important work effectively.”

The total value of the laptops donated is close to $24,000.

