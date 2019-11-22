MINOT — An open house to celebrate Minot’s Oldest Citizen, Noella Ferland Hemond, who turns 100 over the Christmas holidays, will be held on Sunday, December 8 from noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Hemond Farm, 232 Pottle Hill Road, Minot.

Noella, the matriarch of the R.E. Hemond farm and family, was born in Lewiston on Christmas Day in 1919. Her family moved to Poland in 1925.

She married Roland Hemond in 1940 and moved to Minot in 1945. They purchased the Damon Farm on Pottle Hill Road where it became the Hemond Dairy Farm.

Noella was elected as Minot’s first female selectperson in the 1960’s and later served as treasurer of the Maple Grove Cemetery in Mechanic Falls. In 2014 she was presented with the Boston Post Cane.

