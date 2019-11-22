Workers on Thursday removed the last of the shroud that has enveloped the Lown Peace Bridge between Lewiston and Auburn during a $6 million rehabilitation project that started in early 2018. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Workers removed the last of the shroud that has enveloped the Lown Peace Bridge between Lewiston and Auburn during a $6 million rehabilitation project that started in early 2018. At the bottom left are three concrete supports that will anchor the former St. Louis Church bells in the former Little Andy park, which has been renamed Anniversary Park. It will include an amphitheater, trails and a dock. Mixed-use buildings are also part of the long-range plan.