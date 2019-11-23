Final seconds pf Class D state championship game from Lisbon sideline. #Varsitymaine #mesports pic.twitter.com/LmTLf8rSwO — Randy Whitehouse (@RAWmaterial33) November 24, 2019

FOURTH QUARTER

Lisbon wins ‘D’ Championship 28-8 over Bucksport.

1st title since 2006.

Daytona McIver 102 yards rushing

Bucksport’s Jaxon Gross 35 carries for 208 yards. — Travis Lee (@TLee_WMTW) November 23, 2019

Lisbon wins the Class D state title game 28-8 over Bucksport. @Sports_SJ #VarsityMaine — Adam Robinson (@FunkFlashyRob) November 23, 2019

Lisbon/St. Doms earns first state title since 2006 with a 28-8 win over Bucksport. Congrats Greyhounds. Read it later tonight online. #mesports #VarsityMaine — Times Record Sports (@SportsMidcoast) November 23, 2019

CONGRATULATIONS TO LISBON FOOTBALL TEAM CLASS D SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD WINNER AND STATE CHAMPIONS 28-8 OVER BUCKSPORT! BACK TO BACK SEASONS STATE CHAMPS #GOGREYHOUNDS — Jeff Ramich (@COACH_RAM) November 23, 2019

Daytona McIver runs for a 53-yard TD to put Lisbon up 28-8 with 1:51 left in the game. That should do it. @Sports_SJ #VarsityMaine — Adam Robinson (@FunkFlashyRob) November 23, 2019

Dan Bolton with a huge sack, giving Lisbon the ball with 3:40 left. #mesports #VarsityMaine — Times Record Sports (@SportsMidcoast) November 23, 2019

Bucksport faces a fourth down on Lisbon’s 31 down 21-8 — Adam Robinson (@FunkFlashyRob) November 23, 2019

Lisbon holds on downs to keep 21-8 lead, has ball with 9:54 to play. #VarsityMaine — Steve Craig (@SteveCCraig) November 23, 2019

THIRD QUARTER

Lisbon 21, Bucksport 8

At the end of theee quarters, Lisbon leads Bucksport 21-8 in the Class D state championship — Adam Robinson (@FunkFlashyRob) November 23, 2019

Lisbon’s Justin Le with the score to put Lisbon up 21-8. @Sports_SJ pic.twitter.com/FagE7dtawT — Adam Robinson (@FunkFlashyRob) November 23, 2019

Seth Leeman is tearing up this Bucksport Cover 3 defense. Four verticals, look off the safety, hit the opposite seam! — Maine Elite Passing Camp (@EliteMaine) November 23, 2019

On 4th and 9, Leeman to Daytona McIver 21 yards to the Bucksport 1. Lisbon scored on the next play by Justin Le.

Lisbon 20

Bucksport 8

2:15 3rd — Travis Lee (@TLee_WMTW) November 23, 2019

Lisbon’s Justin Le runs it in from a yard out for a TD, Lisbon leads Bucksport 21-8, 2:15 left in the third. @Sports_SJ #VarsityMaine — Adam Robinson (@FunkFlashyRob) November 23, 2019

Riley Quatrano picks off Bucksport for Lisbon, Lisbon leads 14-8, 6:15 left in third — Adam Robinson (@FunkFlashyRob) November 23, 2019

Jacob Guty picks off Lisbon, Bucksport ball 8:40 left in third #VarsityMaine — Adam Robinson (@FunkFlashyRob) November 23, 2019



HALFTIME: Lisbon 14, Bucksport 8

Bucksport running back Jaxson Gross ran 23 times for 107 yards in the first half.

Lisbon QB Seth Leeman 58 yards rushing and another 35 throwing with 2 TDs.

Lisbon 14, Bucksport 8#mesports #VarsityMaine — Times Record Sports (@SportsMidcoast) November 23, 2019



SECOND QUARTER

First play of Lisbon’s drive is a 55-yard touchdown run down the left side from Seth Leeman, XP is good and Lisbon leads 14-8, 3:27 left in first half @Sports_SJ #VarsityMaine — Adam Robinson (@FunkFlashyRob) November 23, 2019

Jaxon Gross scores a one yard TD, then gets the 2pt, and Bucksport leads Lisbon 8-7 with 3:44 left in the first. Bucksport has had some LONG drives. @Sports_SJ #VarsityMaine — Adam Robinson (@FunkFlashyRob) November 23, 2019



FIRST QUARTER

Lisbon 7, Bucksport 0

Riley Quatrano intercepted a pass on Bucksport’s opening drive and Lisbon quarterback Seth Leeman threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Justin Le to give the Greyhounds an early lead.

Seth Leeman to Justin Le for a 17-yard touchdown pass over the middle and Lisbon leads Bucksport 7-0 with 7:21 left in the first quarter. @Sports_SJ #VarsityMaine — Adam Robinson (@FunkFlashyRob) November 23, 2019

