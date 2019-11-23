MONMOUTH – Joanne B. Addison, 79, a lifetime resident of Leeds, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Leeds, on October 13, 1940, the daughter of Cecil E. Burgess and Mabel B. (Wing) Burgess. Joanne graduated from Monmouth Academy and then attended Maine Medical Center School of Nursing in Portland and became a registered nurse. On August 23, 1974, in Leeds, she married Robert G. Addison Jr., and had a wonderful life together for 38 years, he passed away on January 3, 2012. Through her nursing career she worked at Maine Medical Center, Central Maine Medical Center, Heritage Manor Nursing Home, Androscoggin Home Health Care and for Dr. Paul Cummings. Joanne had a great love for taking care of people, cooking and her grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Robert G. Addison III of Leeds, two daughters; Trisha McDowell and her husband, Brian, of Livermore, Stefanie Jensen and her husband, Peter, of Kingfield; six grandchildren, Brittany Gurney, Joshua Burdin, Garrett Addison, Cadence McDowell, Tyler Jensen, Killian McDowell; two great-grandchildren, Mathieu Knight and Serenity Burdin; her son-in-law, Irwin “Chuck” Gurney of Leeds; two brothers, Ronald Burgess and his wife Bev., C. Dana Burgess and his wife Barbara. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Robert G. Addison Jr., and her daughter, Jennifer L. Gurney. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Visiting hours 4-7 p.m., on Friday, November 29, 2019, at BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. Interment will in the spring at Leeds Center Cemetery, Route 106, Leeds, Maine.

If desired contributions may be made to:

Turner Rescue,

P.O. Box 135,

Turner, ME 04282

