Let us pretend the results of the 2020 election have just been finalized and the Democrat Socialists have won it all, the presidency and both the House and the Senate. Can you just imagine how great this is going to be, freebies and more freebies and I suppose it will not cost anyone any money except for the “dastardly rich.”

Now let us go over our “wish list.” Gosh, I’m so happy I can hardly contain myself.

Medicare for all is a must for our number one project and, just think, it is only going to cost a little over $32 trillion. I have heard that our total federal budget is over $22 trillion, but we can solve that by taxing those ol’ rich folks. They will hardly miss it.

After that we can pass the New Green Deal in Congress and the Warren-Sanders administration will sign it into law. Now we will not have to worry about the planet being destroyed by global warming (I mean “climate change”). Thankfully through thorough planning this much-needed program is only going to cost between $50 and $90 trillion. New taxes are sure to solve that little itty bitty thing don’t you think?

Now let us get serious and solve the problem with our education system with a really sound idea. Just think, this is too good to be true, but now the Democrat Socialists are going to take care of this major headache.

Having all of this free stuff is super good. It must be so, as 54% of those between ages 18 and 29 are in favor of this.

Bernie Sanders was the original proponent of this idea, but now Elizabeth Warren has topped his plan. Her plan provides for free college for either 2-year or 4-year programs at public colleges and, in addition, her plan would provide for the elimination of up to $50,000 in student debt for 42 million students.

Gee, I forgot she also plans to expand federal grants to help students pay for non-tuition expenses. Lastly, this plan provides a $50 billion fund to support historically black colleges and universities. Just think, all of this is doable for an alleged “estimated cost” of only $1.25 trillion. Sounds right to me, how about you?

Naturally the cost of this is reasonable as it will be funded by a wealth tax on the filthy rich.

I sure am happy that I decided to get away from this nasty old economy that is rated No. 1 in the world and get all these freebies instead. By golly, I nearly forgot that lady from Massachusetts is also going to give us free child care as well. This is going to take care of day care and preschool expense and it only costs an estimated $1.7 billion by Moody’s (not the diner).

It is truly amazing that all of these magnificent and well thought out and “well funded programs” could be put forward by people who have never signed the front side of a payroll check. However, as stimulating as it is for individuals of sound mind and presence to consider (meaning Democrat Socialists), I think we should take a little time and give some serious thought to where we are today.

The unemployment rates for blacks and Hispanics are as follows. The Hispanic jobless rate is 3.9% and the black jobless rate is currently at the lowest percent ever. Additionally the jobless rate for adult women is 3.1%.

When coupled with the report from the Department of Agriculture that there has been a reduction of 6.3 million individuals now off food stamps under the current administration, it makes you wonder how Warren-Sanders can improve on this.

Could Joe Biden, who would be 78 years old on inauguration day, or Michael Bloomberg, who would be 79 less than a month after inauguration day, have enough energy to improve on this data? Perhaps Pete Buttigieg with his wealth of experience at the age of 37 could master this situation. What do you think?

All of this certainly makes me confident of our future, and I am positive that you share my confidence as well, don’t you?

Another View is a weekly column written collaboratively by Dale Landrith of Camden, Ken Frederic of Bristol, Paul Ackerman of Martinsville, Jan Dolcater of Rockport and Ralph “Doc” Wallace of Rockport.

