Marney Chalmers is the final Guest Artist for 2019 at Gallery 302 in Bridgton. Her necklaces, bracelets, and earrings will be on display and for sale from Nov. 30-Dec. 31. A reception for the artist will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.

Hand crafted treasures from Nepal are sprinkled throughout her jewelry for a reason. Her father was fighting an illness at the time she made them. While at the Monkey Temple in Nepal, Chalmers spun the holy “prayer” wheel for her father’s improved health. Her prayers were answered imbuing her jewelry with hope, love, and the possibility of miracles.

Chalmers is a graduate of Parsons School of Design. Her background in design, product development and her love for international travel to such places as the Philippines, Vietnam, China, and India have inspired her to create her jewelry. Her pieces are bold, but graceful, trendy yet timeless.

Gallery 302 is located at 112 Main St., Bridgton. For more information, call (207) 647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: