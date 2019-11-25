Jody Benson, left, special education teacher at Lisbon High School, serves turkey to Kristy and Misty Coleman at the Students Achieving a Functional Education Thanksgiving Celebration at the school Monday. Behind them, educational technician Brandon Wood serves stuffing to Michael Farrington, and at far right is education technician Lynda Nailor. For the past 40 years, the SAAFE program staff and students have prepared a Thanksgiving meal to share. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Jody Benson, special education teacher at Lisbon High School, helps Michael Farrington carve a turkey Monday at the Students Achieving a Functional Education Thanksgiving Celebration at the school. For the past 40 years, the SAAFE program staff and students have prepared and enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal together. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal