Chloe Helms, a sixth-grader at Minot Consolidated School, holds her award as Regional School Unit 16 Student of the Month for November from the Mechanic Falls, Minot and Poland Tri-Town Optimist Club. Helms is recognized by teachers for being an exceptional role model who comes to school with a smile and ready to learn. She accepts challenges willingly, cares genuinely for others and always strives to do her best. At left is sixth-grade teacher Holly Patenaude and at right is Principal Kaitlynn Brown.