A section of High Street was closed Tuesday morning after a propane leak was detected at 216 High St., near the University of Maine at Farmington campus. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

FARMINGTON — For the second time in nine days, the Fire Rescue Department blocked off roads Tuesday near the University of Maine at Farmington campus for a propane leak at a 10-unit apartment building at 216 High St.

A passerby who was walking initially reported to Franklin County dispatchers a smell of propane at 119 Lake Ave., which is off High Street, at 9:40 a.m.  Firefighters went to that residence but there was no propane in use there. A second call reported the smell of propane was farther down High Street. The roads were shut down at about 10 a.m. and reopened at about 11:30 a.m.

Firefighters investigated and discovered the leak at 216 High St. The property is owned by Buzz Davis of Riverbend Property Management.

Dead River Co. technicians found a leak around the propane tank gauge, Acting Fire Chief Tim Hardy said. The company brought in a propane truck and pumped the tank off and replaced the gauge, he said.

A portion of High Street was closed for about 90 minutes.

Portions of Front and Main streets were closed Nov. 18 after a check valve stayed open releasing propane at an unoccupied building at 274 Front St. A propane tank had been filled that morning at the unoccupied building owned by UMF.  An Irving technician replaced the faulty valve, Hardy said last week.  A section of Main Street was reopened first and Front Street was reopened about 90 minutes after it was temporarily closed. The building is the future home of the Sweatt-Winter Child Care and Early Childhood Center.

