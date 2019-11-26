LIVERMORE FALLS — The town’s workers’ compensation insurer has paid out $96,846, including all medical bills as of Monday, in an ongoing employee injury case, Town Manager Stephen Gould said.

The Sun Journal filed a written Freedom of Access Act request with Gould on Friday to get the information, which was provided Monday.

The town’s premium has increased by $24,500, bringing it to $48,000 per year, Gould told selectmen at their Nov. 19 meeting.

Townspeople voted in June to approve $23,500 for the premium. A special town meeting will be scheduled to ask voters to approve funding the increase.

The injury occurred last year, Gould said. No more information was available.

