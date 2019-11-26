LEWISTON — A changing of the guard for elected officials in Lewiston will take place after the New Year’s holiday, as mayor-elect Mark Cayer and others winning seats during the Nov. 5 municipal election will be sworn in.

The City Clerk’s office announced the inaugural ceremony Monday, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Dolard and Priscilla Gendron Franco Center.

“All members of the public are invited to attend this evening of celebration to acknowledge the newly elected and returning members of Lewiston city government,” according to a news statement. “The inauguration is the first celebration for the city of Lewiston to mark the new year and all members of the public are welcome to attend.”

During the ceremony, outgoing Mayor Kristen Cloutier will present her farewell remarks and incoming Mayor Mark Cayer will give an inaugural address, highlighting aspirations for the next two years. Additionally, the City Council will nominate and elect a council president for the 2020-2022 term, and the School Committee will nominate and elect a chairperson for the 2020-2022 term. According to the statement, both of these officials will also be presenting brief speeches.

Four of the seven council seats will see new faces after the municipal election, with the turnover caused by two councilors stepping down, one councilor losing his seat, and Cloutier’s vacant Ward 5 seat being filled.

Elected officials taking their oath of office during the ceremony include Cayer and members of the City Council and School Committee. The 2020-2022 city councilors are Safiya Khalid, Ward 1; Zachary Pettengill, Ward 2; Alicia Rea, Ward 3; Michel Lajoie, Ward 4; Luke Jensen, Ward 5; Kerryl Lee Clement, Ward 6 and Stephanie Gelinas, Ward 7.

Members of the 2020-2022 School Committee are Megan Parks, at-large; Bruce Damon, Ward 1; Monique Roy, Ward 2, Kiernan Majerus-Collins, Ward 3; Tanya Whitlow, Ward 4; Lynnea Hawkins, Ward 5; Ronald Potvin, Ward 6 and Ryan Donovan, Ward 7.

Additional details regarding the ceremony will be announced closer to the event date.

A dessert reception will immediately follow the ceremony at the Franco Center, with catering provided by the Lewiston Regional Technical Center Culinary Arts Program.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: