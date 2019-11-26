JAY — Katie and Sarah Mosher took over operation of The Flower Barn in January but mom Priscilla Mosher’s motto ‘Florists who care about flowers and you’ is still the backbone of the business.

Another sister Jocelyn and her daughters Annabelle and Zoe help out during the holidays and when they can. Sarah’s daughter Robyn is frequently seen helping in the shop.

The Flower Barn opened in the spring of 1980 in a former horse barn attached to the family’s home on Vine Street in Livermore Falls. The girls were seven, five and two at the time and their dad Doug made the sign that still has a prominent spot in the store now located at 160 Main Street in Jay.

“They grew up in the business and developed their talent for flower arranging and working with the public,” Priscilla said recently. “After 39 years, Katie and Sarah are now in control of all aspects of The Flower Barn and making their mom and dad very proud.”

Katie has worked in the shop since she graduated high school and even before then.

Sarah worked at a variety of places but always returned, knowing the shop is home.

“I’m a designer first,” she said. “I love doing out of the box designs whether they’re contemporary or woodsy. I’m not a cloner. The art sells the bouquets.”

Sarah said Katie does all the wedding consults. The oldest of the three sisters, Sarah often hands the phone to Katie for pricing information and challenging questions.

The Moshers don’t like to throw things out and often find a second use for plant materials and other items.

“I love this community. We know our customers by name,” Sarah said. “We’ve seen a lot of new customers this year too.”

Katie keeps her hands in everything. She likes to make deliveries and see customers’ faces, their reactions.

“I like the fact that a lot of the time we can call our customers by name. A lot know our names too,” she said. “That personal relationship, a lot appreciate that. I remember phone, street numbers. It does help a lot.”

Quality is important at The Flower Barn. The sisters want their flowers to last for their customers.

“So many more people are saying they are blown away by our arrangements,” Sarah said. “That’s why we continue to do what we do.”

The Moshers are more than florists. In the summer they raise a lot of the flowers they sell along with a large vegetable garden. Once the shop closes they often work there until dark.

The Flower Barn has several part-time employees who have become part of the family.

“We get along great,” Sarah said. “Without their help on a weekly basis as well as during holidays and our extended family members, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do. We are blessed to have them.”

The Flower Barn has individual flowers, bouquets, dried flowers and plants for sale. It also carries a wide inventory of gifts.

“We have something for everybody,” Sarah said. “There’s a little bit of everything in our shop.”

Katie knows theirs is not a necessity place but a luxury one.

“The convenience is there at Hannaford’s,” she said. “We appreciate those who come here and support us.”

“We are indebted to our mom for having the courage to live out her dream as a florist,” Sarah said.

For more information, visit www.theflowerbarnflorist.com or call 207-897-5226.

