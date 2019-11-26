DENMARK – The Denmark Arts Center welcomes Will Rhys in “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Rhys, who has performed in and directed many versions of “A Christmas Carol,” has adapted Dickens’ magical tale to create this unique production in which he weaves together the joy of story-telling with his skills as an actor to bring each character vividly to life.

Rhys has had an extensive career as an actor and director, appearing in shows from Broadway to off-Broadway to off-off-Broadway and has performed and created roles at regional theaters across the country, including Cleveland Play House, Milwaukee Repertory Theater and National Theatre of the Deaf. He served as artistic director at Cleveland Play House, where he appeared in more than 30 plays and directed over 25 productions. Recently he was honored with induction into Cleveland Play House’s Hall of Fame.

He is a founding member of National Theatre of the Deaf and was appointed an artistic director of the company in 1992. From 2001 to 2008, he served as education director for Goodspeed Musicals in East Haddam, Connecticut, and was the librarian for Goodspeed Musical’s Scherer Library of Musical Theatre, which houses the second largest collection of musical theater material in the United States.

In Maine, where he now makes his home, he has directed at Theater at Monmouth and appeared in productions with Freeport Shakespeare Festival, American Irish Repertory Ensemble, Portland Stage Company and Good Theater. At Good Theater he was lauded for his performance asthe role of Gunner in “The Outgoing Tide,” and his “A Christmas Carol” is among Good Theater on Tour’s offerings.

The Portland Press Herald says, “Rhys brought Dickens’ world vividly to life. His performance was spirited and infectious. It’s amazing what he manages to do … a marvel to watch … a gifted and fascinating storyteller. Rhys magically conjures up the world of Dickens’ beloved Christmas tale … elevates storytelling to an art.”

Snow date is 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Family tickets are $35; adults, $15; and seniors, $12. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org/event or call the box office at 207-452-2412.

The Denmark Arts Center is housed in the town’s historic 1883 Odd Fellows Hall, 50 West Main St.

