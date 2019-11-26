LEWISTON – Trisha Dubois, a wound resource nurse at Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice, presented at Wild on Wounds, a national wound care conference in September in Las Vegas.

Dubois presented “Dressing for Dignity,” a series of case studies demonstrating achievement of chronic and palliative wound care goals while providing efficient, cost-effective and creative wound, ostomy and tube management solutions.

Dubois led a similar presentation at the 2018 Wild on Wounds conference and was invited back to share her specialty.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: