LEWISTON – Trisha Dubois, a wound resource nurse at Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice, presented at Wild on Wounds, a national wound care conference in September in Las Vegas.
Dubois presented “Dressing for Dignity,” a series of case studies demonstrating achievement of chronic and palliative wound care goals while providing efficient, cost-effective and creative wound, ostomy and tube management solutions.
Dubois led a similar presentation at the 2018 Wild on Wounds conference and was invited back to share her specialty.
