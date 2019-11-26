JAY — The Whistle Stop Trail is fully open again.

Sections of the trail had been closed or partially closed since July 29 to install a sewer line along the 2½ miles of the former railroad bed.

Mark Holt, superintendent of the Jay Sewer Department, said Monday night the closed areas on the state-owned, multipurpose trail have reopened. Construction of the line will resume next spring.

The town is installing about 19,000 feet of sewer line, along with a new pump station and force main to send sewage from North Jay to a collection system at Jay Plaza, and on to the Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The town is abandoning its North Jay Sewer Treatment Plant to eliminate discharges into Seven Mile Stream. The conversion will be more cost-efficient, Holt said.

The 14-mile trail runs from Jay to Farmington and connects to other trails.

The state bought the trail for recreational purposes in 1999, using $198,000 from the Land for Maine’s Future program.

