Traveling by dogsled through miles of white frozen wilderness is a memorable experience. Bethel-area dogsledding services offer a wide variety of trips near and far, ranging in length from a single day to more than a week.

At Mahoosuc Guide Service individuals, couples, families or larger groups can book wilderness dog sledding trips, or groups can arrange for special contract adventures.

With 40 years of guiding experience from Maine and eastern Canada to Alaska and the Yukon Territory, you will be in safe hands with Mahoosuc Guide Service. Owners Polly Mahoney and Kevin Slater are professional year-round full-time Master Maine guides, now in their 30th year in business.

They have traveled thousands of miles in the far reaches of Canada with native Cree and Inuit, an experience which gives them a deep understanding and respect for indigenous people and their culture.

Overnight and weekend trips are held in the Lake Umbagog National Wildlife Refuge (where MGS operates under a special use permit), about 30 miles northwest of Bethel, while longer adventures visit more distant sections of the Maine wilderness and Canada.

For those not interested in the winter camping aspect of mushing, Mahoosuc also offers half-day and full-day tours on their own trail system. They’re not snowmobile trails, so the distances traveled (typically seven to 16 miles) vary depending on snow and trail conditions. On full-day trips a hot lunch is provided and there is plenty of time to pet your team of Yukon huskies. For more information, go to mahoosuc.com or call 207-824-2073.

Mornington Crescent Sled Dogs in Albany Township is a small dog sledding guide service.

Caroline Blair-Smith and Andy Bartleet offer half- and full-day tours in the White Mountain National Forest, and in the timberland that stretches from Grafton Notch State Park to the Lake Umbagog National Wildlife Refuge. Their dogs are powerful and responsive; eager to pull when in harness and delighted to make friends when not.

Bartleet and Blair-Smith have been professional wilderness educators, Registered Maine Guides and wilderness first responders for 25 years. Each tour is customized to the skills and interests of guests because when you book a tour with them, you are their only guests for that day.

No experience is necessary.

They will show you how to harness the dogs, how the lines connect to the sled, how to hook up a team, and how to drive the sled. Guests can take a turn on the runners and learn about working with the dogs, or sit in the sled basket and enjoy the ride. For more information, go to: sledpets.com

