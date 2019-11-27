Related Watch and listen to dozens of responses

Irene G. Frechette of Lewiston

Q: What are you thankful for?

A: “I’m thankful for my family. I’m thankful for my friends who invited me to their home and that we’re all healthy. That’s a big, big help.”

Q: What have you done this year that has made people thankful for you being in their life?

A: “At the grocery store, there was a lady who was in a wheelchair and I asked her if she needed something on the top shelves and that sort of thing. And my neighbor needed help so I did what I could. And that’s a great feeling. It’s warm and fuzzy.”

Jimmy and Linda Simones of Greene

Q: What are you thankful for?

A: Linda, “Family, friends. Life in general.” Jimmy, “Everything. My wife, family, the community.”

Q: What have you done this year that has made people thankful for you being in their life?

A: Linda, “We have a couple of players for the Nordiques and we’re taking good care of their kids and we love doing that. It’s fun. It gets you involved in community. It’s good stuff.”

Xavior Freeman, age 6, of Lewiston

Q: What are you thankful for?

A: “I’m thankful that I have my family. That I have happy holidays with them.”

Q: What have you done this year that has made people thankful for you being in their life?

A: “Helped a friend. Once at my school, someone fell and I helped them up.”

Temeesha Blackwell, mother of Xavior Freeman

Q: What are you thankful for?

A: “I’m thankful for my children. They’re a handful, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Q: What have you done this year that has made people thankful for you being in their life?

A: “I’d like to think that me taking care of my kids makes them thankful for me.”

Mason Giroux of Lewiston

Q: What are you thankful for?

A: “My family, the church community that I have here in town. Just growing up in Lewiston, not growing up really devoted to God and then him kind of calling me back to himself, and then allowing me to coach here in town, coach the middle school team.”

Q: What have you done this year that has made people thankful for you being in their life?

A: “Probably just come alongside them, live through my weaknesses, you know. Confess my own strengths, my own weaknesses, but also come alongside and encourage.”

Shobow Saban, of Lewiston

Q: What are you thankful for?

A: “I’m thankful that I live in this wonderful city of Lewiston, Maine. I’ve been here over 14 years. I went to elementary school, middle school and high school. And then I went to college. And I really appreciate the people who live here … I know the taxpayers (paid for the schools.) I really appreciate and am thankful for those people … that I will never (get to) say thank you to because I don’t even know who they are. But I know they helped me through my education. So I’m really grateful for that.”

Q: What have you done this year that has made people thankful for you being in their life?

A: “Because when we came to this city, we were looking for opportunities which we didn’t have back where I came from. So when I came here, I got the opportunity to get educated, to become somebody, to become a citizen, to become part of a larger community. So that helped me to actually fulfill, to feel welcomed.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: