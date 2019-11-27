ELMIRA, New York — Eliza Beaudin of Lewiston was one of 28 students inducted into the Elmira College chapter of Phi Eta Sigma, the International Honor Society rewarding first-collegiate-year scholarship, during a ceremony held Family Weekend in Peterson Chapel.

MEDFORD, Mass.— Raynor Ahlstrin-Muniec of Winthrop has joined more than 1,600 undergraduate students from around the world as they begin their academic careers at Tufts University, located in Medford/Somerville, Massachusetts.

CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy’s annual Academic Achievement Awards banquet was held Nov. 6 to honor the scholarly accomplishments of area students.

Named as Scheel Scholars were Robert Jewell, Class of 2020, a marine engineering technology major from South Paris, and Matthew Plante, Class of 2020, a power engineering operations major from Wales.

Named as American Bureau of Shipping Scholars were Garrett Bolduc, Class of 2020, a power engineering technology major from Bowdoin, Jacob Larsen, Class of 2019, a marine systems engineering major from Dixfield, and Garrett Morin, Class of 2021, a power engineering technology major from Turner.