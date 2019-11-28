HEBRON – Students on the Hebron Academy Round Square committee, led by sophomore student Calvin Grover of Norway, Maine, recently organized a school-wide food drive. Proceeds will be donated to the Oxford Helping Hands Food Pantry, a local organization serving families in the towns of Oxford, Hebron and Otisfield. Hebron Advisory groups worked together to raise money and provide a variety of food options.

Calvin shared that the food drive was extremely successful: “We raised approximately $1,450. in the form of food and cash donations. This project was great for our Round Square group, as it really gave us an opportunity to make a difference in the community. Personally, this project was deeply impactful, because my grandmother was heavily involved with the Oxford Helping Hands food pantry, and I often would help her with collection and distribution before she passed away two years ago. I’m glad that this service project went as well as it did, and served to introduce our relatively isolated Hebron community to issues in the wider western Maine area.”

In addition to the food drive, members of the Round Square Committee have also been volunteering each weekend over the course of the fall term at Scattergood Farm in Brunswick, ME to support the Growing To Give effort, which also aims to serve families in Maine who are food insecure.

Hebron Academy is proud to be a member of the Round Square organization, an internationally diverse network of 200 schools in 50 countries. All Round Square schools share a belief in education that is centered around their IDEALS – Internationalism, Democracy, Environmentalism, Adventure, Leadership, and Service. For more information please contact Round Square Faculty Advisor, Emily Bonis at ebonis@hebronacademy.org or 207-966-5307.

filed under: