NORWAY — The Progress Center, a longstanding Oxford Hills nonprofit serving people with intellectual disabilities and autism, has announced the departure of Executive Director Jennifer Putnam, effective December 31st. Commenting on the announcement, The Progress Center’s Board Chairman Ron Raymond stated “on behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to thank Jennifer for successfully leading the organization over these past six years of growth and wish her all the best in her new role.” During this time of transition, the Board of Directors is confident in the stability and strength of The Progress Center as they embark on a search for a new Executive Director.
