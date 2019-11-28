NORWAY — On Wednesday, December 4 from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., The First Slice: the Restorative Power of Memoir Writing will be presented at Norway Memorial Library. Shellie Leger, a published writer who holds an MFA (Master of Fine Arts) from Stonecoast, through the University of Maine, will present The First Slice (FS), a workshop designed expressly for the reticent writer. If you’re a beginner who struggles putting pen to paper or fingertips to keys, this workshop is for you. We will mine for where we should begin and tackle three pillars of memoir—character, time and place. At the end of this workshop you’ll have discovered the organizing point(s) of tension that propels your character to move toward what she wants. Ideally, you’ll be primed to soldier on in your endeavor to tell your story. This workshop will be taught by an MFA with 2 published novels and one in the making.