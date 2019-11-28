LEWISTON – Fernande C. “Memere” Chouinard, 96, of Lewiston died peacefully on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at her residence with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Lewiston on May 6, 1923, the daughter of the late Alfred and Amanda (Desrocher) Roux and had been a resident of this community all of her life.

She married Robert H. Chouinard on August 16, 1941 and he died in 1987.

She was employed as a weaver in the local textile industry for many years until her retirement.

Fernande enjoyed cooking, going to plays, tending to her flower garden and babysitting for her family. Most of all she enjoyed family gatherings, especially during Christmas.

She is survived by one son Gerald Chouinard and his wife Jacqueline of Lewiston, two daughters Constance Pelletier and her husband Ronald of Lewiston and Jacqueline Chouinard of Lewiston; five grandchildren Celeste Rouleau, Patrick and John Pelletier, Christine Plourde and Jason Lizotte; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her great-granddaughter Amanda Rines.

The family wishes to thank the Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for the excellent care they provided for Fernande through her final journey.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com .

Funeral services honoring Fernande’s life will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 a.m.at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home. Burial will be private at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 till 11 a.m. prior to the service at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Fernande’s memory to the

Androscoggin Home

Healthcare and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

« Previous