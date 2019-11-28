Meet Turkey. Not what you expected? You were thinking large bird with lots of feathers that tastes delicious around this time of year. Wrong!

This Turkey is a large cat. He is a good boy and a joy to have around no matter what time of year it is.

Eight year old Turkey is ready to join the family and take his place at the table. Do you have a pet’s table? He is anxious to stuff himself full of good food and be indulged with love.

Turkey doesn’t have to be just for Thanksgiving. Adopt this delightful cat and you will have a wonderful treat all year long.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

filed under: