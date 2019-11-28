PARIS — The Western Maine Addiction Recovery Initiative will be hosting the ‘Basics of Substance Use Disorder’ Conference (formerly known as the Basics of Alcohol and Drug Addiction Conference) on Friday, December 6 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Paris Fire Department, 17 Western Ave, South Paris.
This conference was fashioned after conferences presented in 1990 – 1993 at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School by counselors working locally in the field. A group of people in recovery, counselors and healthcare professionals from Stephens Memorial Hospital began planning a conference in 1999 for the Oxford Hills Area. The first conference was in 2000. In 2018, Western Maine Addiction Recovery Initiative took on the planning of this Conference.
Our keynote speaker for the 19th year will be Gordon Smith, the Maine Director of Opioid Response, and Mike Sauschuck, Maine Commissioner for the Department of Public Safety. They will provide the State’s Perspective on the opioid epidemic and discuss the ongoing work to address this issue.
A variety of other speakers, from law enforcement to mental health specialists, will share how Substance Use Disorder has continued to be an urgent health concern in our communities, as well as bring a message of hope in supporting recovery for all!
A FREE Narcan training will be provided from 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. after the conference by Maine Access Points.
There is a $15 registration fee, lunch and refreshments will be provided throughout the day. Scholarships are available!
To Register:
Preferred: E-mail registration information to [email protected]
Call in registrations are accepted for those without email: 739-2644.
Registrations/payment can be mailed to:
Common Ground Counseling,
235 Main St., Norway, Me, 04268
Please make Checks Payable to: Stephens Memorial Hospital
Credit Cards Accepted
