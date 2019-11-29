FARMINGTON — Come out for a fun night of painting with The Gypsy Canvas, and support Franklin County 4-H. Friday, December 6 at 6:30 p.m. Located in The Landing at UMF. The cost is $25 per person, all supplies provided. No prior painting skills are needed. Leave with a beautiful painting to perhaps use as a gift or to decorate for the holidays!

Must RSVP to purchase tickets by contacting a local 4-Her or by calling 207.778.4650 by December 4. Please make checks payable to Franklin County 4-H Leaders Association.For more information or to request a disability accommodation, call 207.778.4650.

4-H is an active youth development program in Franklin County. If you are interested in enrolling and joining the adventure, please contact Tiffany Wing at the Cooperative Extension Office in Farmington; 207.778.4650 or (800) 287-1478 or [email protected] University of Maine Cooperative Extension.

As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine’s land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: