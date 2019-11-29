Winterpaloozah! is growing in its success as a winter event in Rangeley.

The Cardboard Sled Race starts the day. Creatively made sleds zip down a small hill on the pond hoping to win the fastest time prize. A prize is also awarded for best sled design.

Then come the dogs. The Dog Keg Pull has proven the most popular event to watch or participate in. A variety of dogs ranging from Shih Tzus to St. Bernards are tethered to an empty beer keg. The keg size, of course, will be proportionate to the dog and the dog runs a 75-foot track hoping to claim the fastest time.

The Firewood Toss and Fat Tire Bike Race are two other competitive events. Prizes are awarded for all competitive events.

Last year a few fun activities were added, like Saucer Bowling. Friends push the flying saucer with a passenger into a bowling pin-like set-up with empty water jugs generously donated by Moon Tide Springs.

Come for the competitions, come for the fun games like snow golf and kick sledding, or come to roast marshmallows on the campfire. Grab some hot food and watch the action. Ice skating, pond hockey, snowshoeing and curling are standard pond activities. The Rangeley Curling Club is happy to teach curling techniques to anyone who would like to give it a go.

Kendrick Charles and his draft horses provide a quintessential New England scene pulling his wooden wagon through the snowy town village. Every trip is packed with bundled up riders enjoying this quaint, memorable ride.

Co-sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and the Rangeley Skating Club, organizers hope to see more people come out and enjoy a winter day in town and support these two organizations. For more details, visit RangeleyWinterpaloozah on Facebook or call 207-864-5571 or 207-864-2771.

