FARMINGTON — Each year in October, the Franklin County Retired Educators hold a silent auction to raise money for an in-school grant for a classroom teacher in Franklin County. This year’s target system was Mt. Blue RSD, from which we received 11 applications. Since the auction was very successful, the group was able to fund two projects.
This year’s recipients are Kathryn Desjardins in Mallett School’s Life Skills program, and Matt Fournier at Mt. Blue High School.
Ms. Desjardins will use her grant to purchase Language Builder kits to support critical language development with photos and manipulative materials.
Mr. Fournier will purchase hands-on materials to enable students to build a soilless growing environment to produce edibles indoors.
Both Ms. Desjardins and Mr. Fournier will provide updates on their project results at the May meeting of the Retired Educators.
