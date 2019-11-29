WISCASSET — The Onion Foundation has awarded Chewonki a $15,000 grant to support an initiative to integrate citizen science into place-based science education at Chewonki and in nearby public schools.

With the grant, Chewonki educators and science teachers from Regional School Unit 1, Bath and surrounding towns, and the Wiscasset School Department will collaborate in creating an ongoing, place-based, citizen research project to engage students in real science and the local ecosystem.

Chewonki is planning to bring its science teachers together with those from neighboring public schools to choose a data-driven research project. The project will require students and teachers to immerse themselves in the ecological community around them and engage in authentic research that could be useful to more comprehensive, professional, scientific research.

Potential areas of focus include monitoring migratory bird patterns, exploring the impact of microplastics in the marine environment and aquaculture activities in local habitats.

The Onion Foundation is a private philanthropic foundation based in Auburn.

