Lewiston Bridge Club play results LEWISTON — The Lewiston Bridge Club met Nov. 26 with the following winners: First, Jeanine Kivus and Fred Letourneau; second, Rosemarie Goodwin and David Offer; tied for third and fourth, Norma and Rick Verrill and Roger Labbe and Paul Clement; fifth, Hazel Glazier and Dick Allen. The club meete at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the Senior Center in the Lewiston Armory and a partner is guaranteed. Farmington Rec offering climbing wall activities FARMINGTON — The Farmington Rec Dept. is now offering climbing nights for adults (age 18+) of all skill levels. Standing eight feet tall and 40 feet wide with two overhangs, the climbing wall has several routes for all abilities. Bouldering hours will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Farmington Community Center Gymnasium Stage. The events are free. Participants will need to go through an initial training and sign a liability waiver. Call the Farmington Recreation Center at 207-778-3464 for details. Pickleball for adults at Farmington Parks and Rec FARMINGTON — The Farmington Rec Dept. is offering pickleball for adults age 18+ at the Farmington Community Center. Hours are 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.Tuesdays and Thursdays and cost is $2 a per player per night. Call the Farmington Recreation Center at 207-778-3464 for details or visit www.facebook.com/farmingtonrec.

Jay Fire Department selling Christmas trees

JAY — The Jay Fire Department is selling Christmas trees again this year. They are $30 and will be on sale at Station 2 until they are gone. Look for the sign at the station, call a fire department officer or a Jay firefighter. All proceeds benefit the Jay Fire Association.

Diabetes prevention program being offered

FARMINGTON — The Diabetes Prevention Program, a national program that is proven to help people lower their chance of developing type 2 diabetes, will be offered free by MaineHealth at Franklin Memorial Hospital from noon to 1 p.m. starting Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the Allen Room. The instructor will be longtime local educator Kathleen Kerr.

The program will help individuals learn how to eat healthier and be active, develop skills to make healthier choices, get the long-term support needed to stick with the changes and prevent or delay the development of type 2 diabetes.

Register at http://bit.ly/diabetesFMH. For more information, contact Melissa Norton at [email protected] or 207-661-7294.

French Christmas sing-along sessions listed LEWISTON — Community members are invited to participate in a French Christmas sing-along at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at d’Youville Chapel. A second Christmas sing-along session will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the University of Southern Maine Lewiston-Auburn College. Les Troubadours will lead in singing a selection of French Christmas favorites. Providing musical accompaniment will be pianist Jeannette Gregoire. The monthly series of song sessions takes place from September through May, usually in Room 170 at the college, 51 Westminster St. Admission is free. More information and weather cancellation notices are available by calling 207-576-3212.

New Gloucester Historical Society Open House

NEW GLOUCESTER — The monthly New Gloucester Historical Society Open House will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7, at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road, Rte. 231. The archives will be open for research.

USDA Funding for 2021 to be topic of working group FARMINGTON — The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, in cooperation with the Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation District, welcomes all local residents with an interest in conservation practices on private agricultural lands and woodlands to participate in a Local Working Group meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the Farmington Municipal Building, 153 Farmington Falls Road. The group will discuss local Franklin County natural resource priorities and provide recommendations on the prioritization and allocation of funds under the 202 Environmental Quality Incentives Program. Agricultural producers, private woodland owners, members of environmental/watershed organizations or land trusts, professionals in soil, water, plant, wetland or wildlife sciences, and those familiar with agricultural and natural resource concerns in Franklin County are welcome to join the group for discussion and refreshments. Anyone who requires special accommodations to attend the meeting or has any questions should contact Amanda Burton, NRCS district conservationist, at 207-860-7335 by Thursday, Dec. 5, or Rosetta White at 207-778-4279.

Candle lighting in memory of children gone

AUBURN —The Compassionate Friends, a group for parents/grandparents/siblings who have lost a child/grandchild/sibling, will hold a candle lighting on Sunday, Dec. 8. The Lewiston Chapter will hold the event at the East Auburn Baptist Church, 560 Park Ave. The Worldwide Candle Lighting is held the second Sunday of December each year as a way to honor the memory of all children gone too soon. The program will begin at 6:45 p.m. and the candle lighting will start at 7 p.m. Those wishing may bring a picture and/or a memento to share on the memory table. Candles will be provided. Following the ceremony, anyone who wishes may speak with others who have lost a child, grandchild or sibling. For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.compassionatefriends.org.

