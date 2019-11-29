THUMBS UP to Monika and Skender and the Red Onion crew for giving the First Responders Appreciation Dinner on November 14th.
THUMBS UP Thumbs way up high for the Artcaris Impact Fund! What fabulous news to hear that they have purchased Saddleback Mountain. We wish them all the best and thank them sincerely.
