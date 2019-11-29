THUMBS  UP to Monika and Skender and the Red Onion crew for giving the First Responders Appreciation Dinner on November 14th.

THUMBS UP Thumbs way up high for the Artcaris Impact Fund! What fabulous news to hear that they have purchased Saddleback Mountain. We wish them all the best and thank them sincerely.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles