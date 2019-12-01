Submitted photo

AUBURN — Phoenix Karate Academy is very pleased to announce it’s most recent belt test, promoting several adult students and kids students to the next level of rank. All students executed basics (punches, blocks, kicks) using correct Japanese terminology, Kata (set memorized movements), self–defense techniques, and sparring concepts (light contact fighting). Kids srudents also learned nti-bullying and stranger defense concepts, non-violent posturing and restraint.

