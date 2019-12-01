JAY — Spruce Mountain High School will be performing the musical comedy Sister Act this weekend.

Showtimes at the high school are 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7. A matinee performance is 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

Tickets are $10 for adults or $7 for students and seniors. They must be purchased in advance by visiting https://www.onthestage.com/show/spruce-mountain-high-school-theater/sister-act-29024/tickets.

Sister Act tells the story of a lounge singer forced to join a convent after being placed in a witness protection program.

Kymberly Bryant, SMHS English and drama teacher, is directing the performances.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 897-4336, ext. 205.

