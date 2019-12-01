JAY — A meeting has been scheduled tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 4 to discuss the future of the football program at Spruce Mountain High School.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the middle school cafeteria. Parents, students and community members are invited.

Spruce Mountain athletic director Marc Keller told the Regional School Unit 73 board Thursday, Nov. 14, that he would be holding public meetings, beginning in December to discuss the future of the high school’s football program. The number of students participating in the sport has decreased over the years.

Keller anticipates the number of players returning next year to be in the mid- to high-teens, down from the 50s a few years ago. There are possibly 10 coming from the Area Youth Sports program, he said.

Possible options include moving to 8-man or a cooperative program, he said.

