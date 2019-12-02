LIVERMORE —The Scripture at morning worship was Jeremiah 31:3, The Lord appeared to us in the past saying: “I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with unfailing kindness.” Pastor Bonnie’s message was titled, “Thankful for Love.” As you sit around the table with your families on Thanksgiving Day don’t forget to thank the Lord for His love. He has loved us since the beginning of time; He sacrificed His son so our sins could be forgiven. The Lord puts people in your life for two reasons, for you to help them grow or for you to grow because of them. Help those who do not know His love to know Him.

We then met at 2 p.m. for a very moving and inspiration ordination ceremony for our Pastor Bonnie Higgins. Taking part in the service were: Jean Tardiff; Jack Anderson; Lori Ouellette; Rev. Dr. Al Fletcher; Pastor Forrest Genthner; Rev. Dr. David Clark; Rev. Dr. Susan Crane, Sue Lyons, Adam Higgins, and the Rev. Bonnie Higgins. Organist Linda Lyman, and pianist Janet Diaz, with Kim Cote and Debra Hebert sing “Blessings.”

Events: Pastor Bonnie’s office Hours, Monday & Tuesday 9 a.m. to Noon; Monday Bible Study 6 p.m.; Tuesday Bible Study 1 p.m.; (Reminder, if schools have a storm day there will be no office hours or bible studies.) Thursday: No Choir rehearsal this week; Sunday December 1. Sunday School for all ages 9 a.m. The food pantry request for December is canned soup.

