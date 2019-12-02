Parking bans will go into effect early Tuesday morning in Lewiston and Auburn.

In Auburn, the ban is from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Anyone parking on a city street during those hours is subject to at $35 fine and may have their vehicle towed, according to the city website. People can get winter relief parking permits for “winter relief lots” until “midnight on the day the ban expires.” They include the Mechanics Row parking garage and the Second Street parking lot next to Firehouse Grill.

Certain areas downtown are part of a Business District Zone and are exempt from parking bans from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the city website.

In Lewiston, the ban goes from midnight to 8 p.m. Anyone parking on a city street during that time is subject to a $30 fine and having their vehicle towed.

To find out if there is a parking ban, people can check the city’s website or Facebook page, view electronic message boards in Lewiston, or see if the City Hall tower at 27 Pine Street is blinking. They can also sign up on the city website to receive e-mail and text notifications.

People can use one of the five city parking garages for free from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. when a parking ban is in effect. They are at 62 Canal St., 29 Chestnut St., 16 Lincoln St., 1 Oak St., and 425 Lisbon St.

