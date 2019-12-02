The first measurable snow of the season is falling in southern Maine, where some schools are closed and commuters will find slippery roads Monday morning.

Several inches of snow fell overnight in York and Cumberland counties, which are expected to be hardest hit by the storm that tangled holiday traffic in the South and Midwest over the weekend.

The National Weather Service predicted up to 10 inches will fall in southwestern Maine, with the highest amounts in York County. That snow will come in two waves. A few inches was expected to fall overnight and into Monday morning, but the second phase could leave 10 inches on the ground.

“Today is going to be fairly quiet. It will be light off and on snow that will continue into the evening,” said Andy Pohl, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Gray. “Overnight and into tomorrow is when we’ll see heavier bands set up.”

Pohl said by the time the storm wraps up later on Tuesday, Portland could see a total of 8 inches of snow. Much of that snow is expected to fall Tuesday morning, which could create a challenging commute, he said.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday for most of Maine. The National Weather service also issued a small craft advisory that remains in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The weather service reported the highest snow totals were in York County, where 9.2 inches of snow had fallen in York by 8 a.m. Other York County totals included 7.1 inches in Ogunquit, 5.5 inches in Kennebunk and 2 inches in Acton.

In Cumberland County, 1.8 inches of snow had fallen in South Portland by 8 a.m., while only 1 inch was reported in Portland.

Roads were snow-covered and slippery in spots early Monday morning, but no serious crashes had been reported. The speed limit on the Maine Turnpike was reduced to 45 mph from Kittery to Falmouth.

Several York County school districts — including Wells-Ogunquit and RSU 21 in the Kennebunk area — announced Sunday night that schools would be closed Monday. Students in Biddeford and Old Orchard Beach will be released from school at noon Monday. Cape Elizabeth schools announced a two-hour delay.

South Portland schools are open Monday, but Superintendent Ken Kunin told residents in an email that he is already keeping an eye on the second band of the storm, which could cause school delays and closures on Tuesday.

A list of storm closings, delays and parking bans is available here.

Parking bans are in effect in multiple towns and cities, but Portland does not have a parking ban Monday. City officials urge people to pay close attention to any parking alerts that may be issued for Monday night.

Portland city officials are also reminding residents that the city’s snow removal ordinance requires business owners to remove snow from sidewalks abutting their property within 12 hour of a winter storm. Snow must be removed from sidewalks around residential buildings within 18 hours.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: