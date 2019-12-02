LEWISTON — Timothy Kenlan of Lewiston has joined the Tri-County Mental Health Services’ board of directors representing Lewiston.

Kenlan is a litigation and trial attorney at Berman & Simmons, PA where he has a personal injury, products liability, medical malpractice and civil rights practice.

Kenlan earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Maine School of Law where he was on the dean’s list, the Maine Law Trial Competition Team and earned the Faculty Award for Trial Advocacy. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Indiana University where he majored in Russian language and literature and music performance. His other active board participation includes the Trinity Jubilee Center and the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra.

Tri-County Mental Health Services provides trauma-informed, integrated services that promote whole health and wellness.

